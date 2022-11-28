Grievance Scholars

Not Available

A documentary about the 'grievance studies affair', also referred to as the 'Sokal Squared' scandal, which was the project of a team of three authors—James Lindsay, Peter Boghossian, and Helen Pluckrose—to highlight what they regarded as poor scholarship in several academic fields. Taking place over 2017 and 2018, their project entailed submitting bogus papers to academic journals in cultural, queer, race, gender, fat, and sexuality studies to determine whether they would pass through peer review and be accepted for publication. Several of these papers were subsequently published, which the authors cited in support of their contention.