Grimm : les douze princesses

King Karl is desperate: his twelve daughters have secrets from him - every morning their shoes are danced. None of the princesses wants or knows what to do with them at night. Not even the eldest daughter Amanda, whose shoes are the only ones that never have holes. Many princes have tried without success to solve the mystery. Lured to the promise of a princess, they paid for their failure with the gallows. But that does not deter the soldier and puppeteer Anton. He immediately fell in love with her at the first sight of Amanda.