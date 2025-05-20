Not Available

Grizzly II: The Concert

  • Horror
  • Music
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Harlequin Pictures

When a park ranger claims a 15-foot grizzly bear is killing people within a national park, all hell breaks loose after authority figures refuse to step in and cancel a big rock concert scheduled to take place there. While the park ranger and his girlfriend pursue the bear and debate its proper fate, a group of poachers attempt to trap it themselves.

Cast

Steve InwoodThe Park Ranger
Deborah RaffinThe Bear Specialist
John Rhys-DaviesThe Big Game Hunter
Louise FletcherPark Supervisor
Deborah ForemanPark Ranger's Daughter
Dick Anthony WilliamsThe Concert Manager

