Grizzly II: The Concert

When a park ranger claims a 15-foot grizzly bear is killing people within a national park, all hell breaks loose after authority figures refuse to step in and cancel a big rock concert scheduled to take place there. While the park ranger and his girlfriend pursue the bear and debate its proper fate, a group of poachers attempt to trap it themselves.
|Steve Inwood
|The Park Ranger
|Deborah Raffin
|The Bear Specialist
|John Rhys-Davies
|The Big Game Hunter
|Louise Fletcher
|Park Supervisor
|Deborah Foreman
|Park Ranger's Daughter
|Dick Anthony Williams
|The Concert Manager
