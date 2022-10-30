Groper Train: Wedding Capriccio

The world’s greatest detective, Ippei Kuroda, is back and this time hired by a politician to find his estranged daughter. When the daughter is found dead, the mystery deepens. Meanwhile, Kuroda’s assistant tries to stop her arranged marriage to a country hick by shacking-up with a composer who writes symphonies on his calculator — when he’s not groping women on the Tokyo trains!
|Yoshimi Kai
|Tatsuya Nagatomo
|Yutaka Ikejima
|Shinji Kubo
|Katsurô Sakai
|Yukijiro Hotaru
|Ippei Kuroda
View Full Cast >