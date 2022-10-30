Not Available

Groper Train: Wedding Capriccio

    Shintoho Pictures Co., Ltd.

    The world’s greatest detective, Ippei Kuroda, is back and this time hired by a politician to find his estranged daughter. When the daughter is found dead, the mystery deepens. Meanwhile, Kuroda’s assistant tries to stop her arranged marriage to a country hick by shacking-up with a composer who writes symphonies on his calculator — when he’s not groping women on the Tokyo trains!

    		Yoshimi Kai
    		Tatsuya Nagatomo
    		Yutaka Ikejima
    		Shinji Kubo
    		Katsurô Sakai
    		Yukijiro HotaruIppei Kuroda

