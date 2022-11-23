Not Available

Grow Live Monsters is a selection of 8mm, super-8, and 16 mm film phantasies from the period 1971-76. While still at high school Cary Loren started a correspondence with underground filmmaker, actor, and performance artist Jack Smith, which led to a meeting in the summer of 1973. Shortly after that the artists’ band Destroy All Monsters was formed by Mike Kelley. Jim Shaw, Cary Loren, and Niagara. Most films on this DVD revolve around this group of friends and the music they produced in basements and during live performances.