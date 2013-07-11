2013

Grown Ups 2

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 11th, 2013

Studio

Columbia Pictures

The all-star comedy cast from Grown Ups returns (with some exciting new additions) for more summertime laughs. Lenny (Adam Sandler) has relocated his family back to the small town where he and his friends grew up. This time around, the grown ups are the ones learning lessons from their kids on a day notoriously full of surprises: the last day of school.

Cast

Adam SandlerLenny Feder
Kevin JamesEric Lamonsoff
Chris RockKurt McKenzie
David SpadeMarcus Higgins
Salma HayekRoxanne Chase-Feder
Maya RudolphDeanne McKenzie

View Full Cast >

Images

13 More Images