1995

Grumpier Old Men

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 21st, 1995

Studio

Lancaster Gate

A family wedding reignites the ancient feud between next-door neighbors and fishing buddies John and Max. Meanwhile, a sultry Italian divorcée opens a restaurant at the local bait shop, alarming the locals who worry she'll scare the fish away. But she's less interested in seafood than she is in cooking up a hot time with Max.

Cast

Jack LemmonJohn Gustafson
Ann-MargretAriel Gustafson
Sophia LorenMaria Sophia Coletta Ragetti
Daryl HannahMelanie Gustafson
Burgess MeredithGrandpa Gustafson
Kevin PollakJacob Goldman

