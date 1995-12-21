Grumpier Old Men

A family wedding reignites the ancient feud between next-door neighbors and fishing buddies John and Max. Meanwhile, a sultry Italian divorcée opens a restaurant at the local bait shop, alarming the locals who worry she'll scare the fish away. But she's less interested in seafood than she is in cooking up a hot time with Max.
|Jack Lemmon
|John Gustafson
|Ann-Margret
|Ariel Gustafson
|Sophia Loren
|Maria Sophia Coletta Ragetti
|Daryl Hannah
|Melanie Gustafson
|Burgess Meredith
|Grandpa Gustafson
|Kevin Pollak
|Jacob Goldman
View Full Cast >