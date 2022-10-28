Not Available

Göta kanal eller Vem drog ur proppen?

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Triangelfilm

To secure an order for 1 000 cruise ships from an Arab prince, two companies have to compete by racing each other by canal from Stockholm to Gothenburg. A small family owned company on the brink of bankruptcy is pitted against their major competitor and they both have to resort to dirty tricks in order to reach the goal line first. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.

Cast

Janne 'Loffe' CarlssonJanne Andersson
Stig Ossian EricsonSigurd
Yvonne LombardRut
Nils EklundRune
Stig EngströmBjörn H:son Larsson
Magnus HärenstamPeter Black

View Full Cast >

Images