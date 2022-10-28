Göta kanal eller Vem drog ur proppen?

To secure an order for 1 000 cruise ships from an Arab prince, two companies have to compete by racing each other by canal from Stockholm to Gothenburg. A small family owned company on the brink of bankruptcy is pitted against their major competitor and they both have to resort to dirty tricks in order to reach the goal line first. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.
|Janne 'Loffe' Carlsson
|Janne Andersson
|Stig Ossian Ericson
|Sigurd
|Yvonne Lombard
|Rut
|Nils Eklund
|Rune
|Stig Engström
|Björn H:son Larsson
|Magnus Härenstam
|Peter Black
