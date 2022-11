Not Available

Gudachari No.1 is action drama based movie in which, Vijay (Chiranjeevi) is a CBI agent who lives in Delhi. On a special operation, Vijay is sent a place where a gang involves in every illegal activity. Vijay job is to gain proofs against them and bring them to justice. Vijay succeeds in bursting the gang and in the due process, he meets Rekha (Radhika) and falls for her. Vijay manages to liquidate the boss of that gang and returns to Delhi with Rekha as his wife.