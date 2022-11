Not Available

Elisa lives alone with her mother, Jeanne, in a hamlet of the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, in the rock face. The girl resents prolonged absences of her mother who made Night households Gap. The child tries to fill his solitude with a puppet snapdragon it still holds his gloved forearm. One morning Elisa hears on the radio that wolves escaped from a park nearby. She tells her mother that she will leave with them.