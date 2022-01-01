1991

Guilty by Suspicion

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 14th, 1991

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

This compelling story vividly recreates Hollywood's infamous 'Blacklist Era'. The witch-hunt has begun and director David Merrill (De Niro) can revive his stalled career by testifying against friends who are suspected communists. Merrill's ex wife (Bening) shares a whirlpool of scandals that draws them closer togheter while his chances for ever making movies again slips further away...

Cast

Robert De NiroDavid Merrill
Annette BeningRuth Merrill
George WendtBunny Baxter
Patricia WettigDorothy Nolan
Sam WanamakerFelix Graff
Luke EdwardsPaulie Merrill

View Full Cast >

Images