Guilty by Suspicion

This compelling story vividly recreates Hollywood's infamous 'Blacklist Era'. The witch-hunt has begun and director David Merrill (De Niro) can revive his stalled career by testifying against friends who are suspected communists. Merrill's ex wife (Bening) shares a whirlpool of scandals that draws them closer togheter while his chances for ever making movies again slips further away...
|Robert De Niro
|David Merrill
|Annette Bening
|Ruth Merrill
|George Wendt
|Bunny Baxter
|Patricia Wettig
|Dorothy Nolan
|Sam Wanamaker
|Felix Graff
|Luke Edwards
|Paulie Merrill
View Full Cast >