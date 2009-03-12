2009

Gulaal

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 12th, 2009

Studio

Zee Limelight

Gulaal is set in Rajpur a fictional city of Rajasthan, where a member of the erstwhile royal family stakes claim to the land of Rajasthan and wants to go back to the days of royalty. He wants Rajputana back from the Government of India and challenges the very idea of democracy. His history backs him, his people too, but the power corrupts him.

Cast

Piyush MishraPrithvi Bana
Raj Singh ChaudharyDilip Singh
Abhimanyu SinghRananjay Singh "Ransa"
Mahie GillMadhuri
Aditya SrivastavaKaran
Jesse RandhawaAnuja

