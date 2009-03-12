Gulaal is set in Rajpur a fictional city of Rajasthan, where a member of the erstwhile royal family stakes claim to the land of Rajasthan and wants to go back to the days of royalty. He wants Rajputana back from the Government of India and challenges the very idea of democracy. His history backs him, his people too, but the power corrupts him.
|Piyush Mishra
|Prithvi Bana
|Raj Singh Chaudhary
|Dilip Singh
|Abhimanyu Singh
|Rananjay Singh "Ransa"
|Mahie Gill
|Madhuri
|Aditya Srivastava
|Karan
|Jesse Randhawa
|Anuja
View Full Cast >