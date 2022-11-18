Not Available

Gulag

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

MFI Furniture Group

Mickey Almon is a sports star turned reporter covering the athletics in Moscow. Framed by the KGB and forced to confess that he was spying for America, he is sentenced to detention in a Gulag, a barbaric prison camp in the wilds of Siberia. Unable to prove his innocence, Mickey must either put up with the inhuman conditions or engineer an escape.

Cast

David KeithMickey Almon
Malcolm McDowellThe Englishman
Warren ClarkeHooker
John McEneryDiczek
Nancy PaulSusan Almon
Brian PettiferVlasov

View Full Cast >

Images