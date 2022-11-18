Mickey Almon is a sports star turned reporter covering the athletics in Moscow. Framed by the KGB and forced to confess that he was spying for America, he is sentenced to detention in a Gulag, a barbaric prison camp in the wilds of Siberia. Unable to prove his innocence, Mickey must either put up with the inhuman conditions or engineer an escape.
|David Keith
|Mickey Almon
|Malcolm McDowell
|The Englishman
|Warren Clarke
|Hooker
|John McEnery
|Diczek
|Nancy Paul
|Susan Almon
|Brian Pettifer
|Vlasov
