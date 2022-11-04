Not Available

The band is back together! Gumby reunites with The Clayboys to perform at a concert benefiting local farmers. But things take an unexpected turn when Gumby s dog, Lowbelly, reacts to the music by crying tears of real pearl! Fortune turns into disaster as Gumby s archenemies, the Blockheads, devise an elaborate scheme to dognap Lowbelly and harvest her pearls for themselves. When the Blockheads initial plan fails, they kidnap The Clayboys as well...and replace them with clones! The battle between Clayboys and clones is filled with trains and planes, knights and fights, thrills and spills. True to classic Gumby adventures, Gumby: The Movie takes viewers in and out of books, to Toyland, Camelot, outer space and beyond!