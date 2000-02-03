2000

Gun Shy

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 3rd, 2000

Studio

Fortis Films

Legendary undercover DEA agent Charlie Mayough has suddenly lost his nerves of steel. On the verge of a career-induced mental breakdown, and in complete fear of trigger-happy Mafia leader Fulvio Nesstra, Charlie seeks psychiatric help and finds himself relying on the support of an unstable therapy group and nurse Judy just to get through his work.

Cast

Sandra BullockJudy Tipp
Liam NeesonCharles Mayeaux
Oliver PlattFulvio Nesstra
José ZúñigaFidel Vaillar
Michael DeLorenzoEstuvio Clavo
Richard SchiffElliott

View Full Cast >

Images