Legendary undercover DEA agent Charlie Mayough has suddenly lost his nerves of steel. On the verge of a career-induced mental breakdown, and in complete fear of trigger-happy Mafia leader Fulvio Nesstra, Charlie seeks psychiatric help and finds himself relying on the support of an unstable therapy group and nurse Judy just to get through his work.
|Sandra Bullock
|Judy Tipp
|Liam Neeson
|Charles Mayeaux
|Oliver Platt
|Fulvio Nesstra
|José Zúñiga
|Fidel Vaillar
|Michael DeLorenzo
|Estuvio Clavo
|Richard Schiff
|Elliott
