When a western Pennsylvania auto plant is acquired by a Japanese company, brokering auto worker Hunt Stevenson faces the tricky challenge of mediating the assimilation of two clashing corporate cultures. At one end is the Japanese plant manager and the sycophant who is angling for his position. At the other, a number of disgruntled long-time union members struggle with the new exigencies of Japanese quality control.
|Gedde Watanabe
|Oishi Kazihiro
|George Wendt
|Buster
|Mimi Rogers
|Audrey
|John Turturro
|Willie
|Sô Yamamura
|Mr. Sakamoto
|Sab Shimono
|Saito
