1939

Gunga Din

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 23rd, 1939

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Based loosely on the poem by Rudyard Kipling, this takes place in British India during the Thuggee uprising. Three fun loving sergeants are doing fine until one of them wants to get married and leave the service. The other two trick him into a final mission where they end up confronting the entire cult by themselves as the British Army is entering a trap.

Cast

Cary GrantCutter
Victor McLaglenMacChesney
Douglas Fairbanks Jr.Ballantine
Sam JaffeGunga Din
Eduardo CiannelliGuru
Joan FontaineEmmy

