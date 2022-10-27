Based loosely on the poem by Rudyard Kipling, this takes place in British India during the Thuggee uprising. Three fun loving sergeants are doing fine until one of them wants to get married and leave the service. The other two trick him into a final mission where they end up confronting the entire cult by themselves as the British Army is entering a trap.
|Cary Grant
|Cutter
|Victor McLaglen
|MacChesney
|Douglas Fairbanks Jr.
|Ballantine
|Sam Jaffe
|Gunga Din
|Eduardo Ciannelli
|Guru
|Joan Fontaine
|Emmy
View Full Cast >