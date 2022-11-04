Not Available

Guns of Darkness

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cavalcade Films

Committed pacifist Tom Jordan's decision to help former President Rivera escape a military coup is a simple act of mercy that takes him and his wife to the edge of despair. It turns them into outlaws and fugitives, hunted by a vicious regime; yet it could also bring them together in a way they have never been before.

Cast

Leslie CaronClaire Jordan
David NivenTom Jordan
David OpatoshuPresident Rivera
James Robertson JusticeHugo Bryant
Eleanor SummerfieldMrs. Bastian
Ian HunterDr. Swann

