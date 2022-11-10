Not Available

Guns of the Magnificent Seven

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Mirisch Company

In this third remake of legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa's hugely influential The Seven Samurai, the seven gunslingers (George Kennedy, Michael Ansara, Joe Don Baker, Bernie Casey, Monte Markham, Fernando Rey and Reni Santoni) liberate Mexican political prisoners, train them as fighters and assist them in a desperate attack on a Mexican fortress in an attempt to free a revolutionary leader.

Cast

James WhitmoreLevi
Monte MarkhamKeno
Reni SantoniMax
Bernie CaseyCassie
Joe Don BakerSlater
Michael AnsaraColonel Diego

