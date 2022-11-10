Guns of the Magnificent Seven

In this third remake of legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa's hugely influential The Seven Samurai, the seven gunslingers (George Kennedy, Michael Ansara, Joe Don Baker, Bernie Casey, Monte Markham, Fernando Rey and Reni Santoni) liberate Mexican political prisoners, train them as fighters and assist them in a desperate attack on a Mexican fortress in an attempt to free a revolutionary leader.
|James Whitmore
|Levi
|Monte Markham
|Keno
|Reni Santoni
|Max
|Bernie Casey
|Cassie
|Joe Don Baker
|Slater
|Michael Ansara
|Colonel Diego
View Full Cast >