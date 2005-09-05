Gunslinger's Revenge

The idealistic lifestyle of an old West farmer, his Indian wife, and half-breed son is interrupted when the boy's old gunslinger father returns. They are not happy with his return despite the old gunslinger's intention to retire. Things take a turn for the worse when another gunslinger arrives in town, trying to force a battle with the father.
|Harvey Keitel
|Johnny
|David Bowie
|Sikora
|Michelle Gomez
|donna del locale
|Sandrine Holt
|Perla
|Jim van der Woude
|Joshua
|Valentina Carnelutti
|1à ballerina
View Full Cast >