2005

Gunslinger's Revenge

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 5th, 2005

Studio

Cecchi Gori Group Tiger Cinematografica

The idealistic lifestyle of an old West farmer, his Indian wife, and half-breed son is interrupted when the boy's old gunslinger father returns. They are not happy with his return despite the old gunslinger's intention to retire. Things take a turn for the worse when another gunslinger arrives in town, trying to force a battle with the father.

Cast

Harvey KeitelJohnny
David BowieSikora
Michelle Gomezdonna del locale
Sandrine HoltPerla
Jim van der WoudeJoshua
Valentina Carnelutti1à ballerina

