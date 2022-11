Not Available

Badul, a part-time musician gets a job as a debt collector at Haji Lamin’s firm. Haji Lamin is impressed with Badul who pretends to be a pious person. He intends to make him his son-in-law. But one day Haji Lamin was so shocked to see Badul dancing away at a restaurant. But Badul claims that it is his twin brother, Badal. There is utter chaos when Haji Lamin falls in love with badul’s mother while his daughter nora, falls for Badal.