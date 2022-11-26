Not Available

Gut Instincts contains four horrific little tales. Call Me is about a man who thinks a night of passion is in store, but when he gets home, what awaits him is far from passion. In Patterson Road, a group of teens ventures to a wooded area rumored to have a hidden cemetery. They should have been careful what they asked for because in this case, that's exactly what they got. Speaking Ill of the Dead has a basic theme that karma is a bitch. And Trip has Terra, a struggling alcoholic looking for anything to decrease her stress. In all of these tales, characters had a bad feeling, a gut instinct, about what they were doing, but they didn't listen and paid the ultimate price.