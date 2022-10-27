Not Available

Guten Tag, Ramón

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Beanca Films

After five failed attempts to go to the United States, 18-year-old Ramón decides to look for a friend’s aunt in Germany, but never finds her. With no papers or money, and without knowing the language, he barely survives living on the street until he meets Ruth, an old retired nurse who doesn’t speak Spanish. Beyond language barriers and prejudices, they discover that solidarity and humanity make life bearable.

Cast

Adriana BarrazaEsperanza
Rüdiger EversKarl
Hector KotsifakisGüero
Franziska KruseHanna
Arcelia RamírezRosa
Ingeborg SchönerRuth

View Full Cast >

Images