Guten Tag, Ramón

After five failed attempts to go to the United States, 18-year-old Ramón decides to look for a friend’s aunt in Germany, but never finds her. With no papers or money, and without knowing the language, he barely survives living on the street until he meets Ruth, an old retired nurse who doesn’t speak Spanish. Beyond language barriers and prejudices, they discover that solidarity and humanity make life bearable.
|Adriana Barraza
|Esperanza
|Rüdiger Evers
|Karl
|Hector Kotsifakis
|Güero
|Franziska Kruse
|Hanna
|Arcelia Ramírez
|Rosa
|Ingeborg Schöner
|Ruth
View Full Cast >