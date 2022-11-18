Gutrun Gutargun

Not Available

This story relates to such a village where the houses have no facility of toilets and there are two different laws for men and women relating to fixation of time to go to the village toilet. In such a situation, Uganti has to face many problems and her husband Shambhu wants to help her yet he cannot. He cant cross the boundaries of the village laws. At last, Uganti herself finds a solution to her problems and for that, she has to face immense insult and humiliation. Her husband then feels her grievance and takes steps to help her, ignoring the rules of the village society. This story attacks those policies of society where there are double standards and where women are not treated as human beings.