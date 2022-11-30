GWF Women's Wrestling Revolution 4

Not Available

The Women's Wrestling Revolution Tournament starts this Saturday. After the announcement a few weeks ago the promotion has given further information about it. The tournament will be held over three of our Women's Wrestling Revolution events. It will start this Saturday with three qualifying matches. There will be five more qualifying matches at Women's Wrestling Revolution 4 on Saturday, June 3rd right before GWF Mystery Mayhem 2017. The eight winners of these qualifiers will compete on Saturday, September 2nd before GWF Battlefield 2017. At Women's Wrestling Revolution 5 the audience will witness the quarter finals, semi finals and the grand final all in the afternoon.