gyeong-ho-won

A woman who appears like fate, I will protect her till the end! 'Soo-han' who lost both her loved one and the motivation to live, works at a private loan company with her colleagues, 'Tae-yeong' and 'Jin-cheol'. Then one day, 'Soo-han' helps 'Ye-jin', who was being chased by gangster, by hiding her in the house. Actually, 'Ye-jin' is the only successor of 'Taejin Group', and is being chased by 'Cheol-woong' who wants to take over the group. Meanwhile, CEO Cho, the CEO of the private load company, starts looking for 'Yejin' at the request of 'Cheolwoong', and soon learns that 'Suhan' and 'Yejin' were related ...