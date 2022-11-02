1944

Gypsy Wildcat

  • Adventure

In an unspecified Renaissance kingdom, no sooner has Anube's gypsy tribe encamped near Baron Tovar's village when Count Orso is found murdered. The wicked baron blames the gypsies and imprisons them all in his castle. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger on a white horse has hidden the murder arrow and won the heart of gypsy belle Carla, to the discomfiture of her erstwhile fiancée Tonio. Baron Tovar is also fascinated by Carla...especially when he notices her heraldic pendant.

Cast

Jon HallMichael
Peter CoeTonio
Nigel BruceHigh Sheriff
Leo CarrilloAnube
Gale SondergaardRhoda
Douglass DumbrilleBaron Tovar

