هى والعملاق

Not Available

To one of the work sites of one of the contracting companies arrive Shazly and Narges to work in the buffet site in a remote desert area in the Red Sea. Nargis raises the interest of some of the workers in the sites, including engineer Qadri, who is chasing her with his flirtation to no avail, and decides to engineer Mokhtar colleague Kadri on the site to inform the wife of Qadra Safa on his first leave in Cairo, the behavior of her husband, turns purity and go to the life of the sister of Qadri to complain crying .. Engineer Fathi meets his friend Qadri, who confirms his desire to marry Nargis for his love. Hammam, the head of the workers in the Nile, wants Nargis although he is married to three women