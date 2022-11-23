Habana Instant

Not Available

Marcelo Quevedo and his brother Carlos Quevedo were separated in childhood when Carlos left Cuba with his mother on a boat to seek a different life. Marcelo was left behind in Cuba burdened with the heavy duty of caring for his grandfather who was in poor health. Distance wasn’t the only issue that marked the separation of the two brothers; their mother couldn’t endure the rough trip and she died before the boat could reach its destination. More than twenty years later, Carlos Quevedo decides to return to Cuba to see his brother only to find that he is now stricken with ALS, a terminal disease that slowly immobilizes him to the point of a vegetative state.