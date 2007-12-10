Seven college students are picked to travel to a private island owned by the reclusive Vincent King and his film-obsessed wife Mary Shelley to study island wildlife. But is isn't long when a mysterious killer begins killing the students one-by-one, and modeling them after gory murder scenes from numerous horror films.
|Jay Kenneth Johnson
|Johnny
|Danica McKellar
|Emily Longley
|Juliet Landau
|Mary Shelley King
|Tony Burton
|Sheriff Stoker
|Justin Chon
|Ricky
|Adrienne Frantz
|Maddy Roth
