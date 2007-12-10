2007

Hack!

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 10th, 2007

Studio

Autumn Entertainment

Seven college students are picked to travel to a private island owned by the reclusive Vincent King and his film-obsessed wife Mary Shelley to study island wildlife. But is isn't long when a mysterious killer begins killing the students one-by-one, and modeling them after gory murder scenes from numerous horror films.

Cast

Jay Kenneth JohnsonJohnny
Danica McKellarEmily Longley
Juliet LandauMary Shelley King
Tony BurtonSheriff Stoker
Justin ChonRicky
Adrienne FrantzMaddy Roth

Images

