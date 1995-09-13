Along with his new friends, a teenager who was arrested by the US Secret Service and banned from using a computer for writing a computer virus discovers a plot by a nefarious hacker, but they must use their computer skills to find the evidence while being pursued by the Secret Service and the evil computer genius behind the virus.
|Jonny Lee Miller
|Dade Murphy / 'Crash Override' / 'Zero Cool'
|Angelina Jolie
|Kate Libby / 'Acid Burn'
|Jesse Bradford
|Joey Pardella
|Matthew Lillard
|Emmanuel Goldstein / 'Cereal Killer'
|Renoly Santiago
|Ramon Sanchez / 'Phantom Phreak'
|Fisher Stevens
|Eugene Belford / 'The Plague' / Mr. Babbage
