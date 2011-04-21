Over drinks, two friends agree to swap fond memories of their recent trips to the same seaside town. As the stories unfold in flashback, we realize their accounts take place at the same time—and with the same people—in this potent swirl of chance encounters, nostalgia, heartbreak and grace from Korea’s highly regarded auteur.
|Kim Sang-Kyung
|Jo Moon-kyung
|Yu Jun-Sang
|Bang Joong-sik
|Moon So-ri
|Wang Seong-ok
|Ye Ji-won
|Ahn Yeon-joo
|Kim Kang-woo
|Kang Jeong-ho
|Yoon Yeo-Jeong
|Moon-kyung's mother
