In this modern retelling of the Virgin birth, Mary is a student who plays basketball and works at her father's petrol station; Joseph is an earnest dropout who drives a cab. The angel Gabriel must school Joseph to accept Mary's pregnancy, while Mary comes to terms with God's plan through meditations that are sometimes angry and usually punctuated by elemental images of the sun, moon, clouds, flowers, and water.
|Myriem Roussel
|Marie
|Thierry Rode
|Joseph
|Philippe Lacoste
|L'ange Gabriel
|Manon Andersen
|La petite fille
|Malachi Jara Kohan
|Jésus
|Juliette Binoche
|Juliette
