1985

Hail Mary

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 5th, 1985

Studio

Gaumont

In this modern retelling of the Virgin birth, Mary is a student who plays basketball and works at her father's petrol station; Joseph is an earnest dropout who drives a cab. The angel Gabriel must school Joseph to accept Mary's pregnancy, while Mary comes to terms with God's plan through meditations that are sometimes angry and usually punctuated by elemental images of the sun, moon, clouds, flowers, and water.

Cast

Myriem RousselMarie
Thierry RodeJoseph
Philippe LacosteL'ange Gabriel
Manon AndersenLa petite fille
Malachi Jara KohanJésus
Juliette BinocheJuliette

