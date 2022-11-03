Hail the Conquering Hero

Having been discharged from the Marines for a hayfever condition before ever seeing action, Woodrow Lafayette Pershing Truesmith (Eddie Bracken) delays the return to his hometown, feeling that he is a failure. While in a moment of melancholy, he meets up with a group of Marines who befriend him and encourage him to return home to his mother by fabricating a story that he was wounded in battle with honorable discharge.
|Ella Raines
|Libby
|Raymond Walburn
|Mayor Everett D. Noble
|William Demarest
|Sgt. Heppelfinger
|Franklin Pangborn
|Reception Committee Chairman
|Elizabeth Patterson
|Martha - Libby's Aunt
|Georgia Caine
|Mrs. Truesmith
View Full Cast >