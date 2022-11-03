1944

Hail the Conquering Hero

  • Comedy
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 8th, 1944

Studio

Not Available

Having been discharged from the Marines for a hayfever condition before ever seeing action, Woodrow Lafayette Pershing Truesmith (Eddie Bracken) delays the return to his hometown, feeling that he is a failure. While in a moment of melancholy, he meets up with a group of Marines who befriend him and encourage him to return home to his mother by fabricating a story that he was wounded in battle with honorable discharge.

Cast

Ella RainesLibby
Raymond WalburnMayor Everett D. Noble
William DemarestSgt. Heppelfinger
Franklin PangbornReception Committee Chairman
Elizabeth PattersonMartha - Libby's Aunt
Georgia CaineMrs. Truesmith

View Full Cast >

Images