A cooler dog there has never been - Hairy Maclary is charming and sophisticated. Hairy Maclary and his posse of pooches feature in 10 animated tales, based on the best-selling books by New Zealand author, Lynley Dodd. Having sold more than 4 million books worldwide and already over half a million copies in Australia, Hairy Maclary is certainly one popular canine. Join Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy, Hercules Morse as big as a horse, Bottomley Pots covered in spots, Muffin McLay like a bundle of hay, Bitzer Maloney all skinny and boney and Schnitzel von Krumm with a very low tum in these irresistible stories set around the dairies (general stores) and weatherboard houses of country New Zealand. The original Hairy Maclary was the Winner of the 1984 Children's Picture Book of the Year Award and subsequent stories have won numerous awards worldwide.