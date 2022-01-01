Halestorm: Live in Philly 2010

Not Available

Live in Philly 2010 is the first live performance released by the hard rock band Halestorm, and the second album released overall by them. The album was made available for pre–orders on October 21, 2010, but was not released until November 16, 2010. This live performance was recorded at the TLA in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 30, 2010. 1. Intro 2. It's Not You 3. What Were You Expecting 4. Innocence 5. Bet U Wish U Had Me Back 6. Love/Hate Heartbreak 7. I'm Not An Angel 8. Familiar Taste of Poison 9. Boom City 10. Nothing To Do With Love 11. Dirty Work 12. I Get Off 13. Tell Me Where It Hurts 14. Better Sorry Than Safe