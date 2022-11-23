Half Empty

Not Available

Prolific actor Robert Peters (Ocean's Eleven, Catch Me If You Can) makes his feature directorial debut with this musical romantic comedy about an optimistic "happiness counselor" named Bob who falls head over heels in love with his cynical handler Greta. Bob has just penned a self-help book that sold a meager one copy in the entirety of the United States, yet the eternal optimist is quick to note that he's a big hit in Deutschland. Now, as bob straps on his guitar and boards a plan bound for Germany with his handler Greta, an intellectual realist who refuses to see the world though rose tinted glasses, these two polar opposites are about to discover that opposites really do attract.