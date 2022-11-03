1929

Half Marriage

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 11th, 1929

Studio

Not Available

A young couple marries in secret. Judy's afraid her parents won't approve of Dick and she'll lose her generous allowance. Her parents bring her home from the city where she's been studying art and encourage the attentions of Tom, a persistent suitor. Judy and her jealous husband have an argument that leads her back to the city, a drunken, amorous Tom, and tragedy.

Cast

Morgan FarleyDickie Carroll
Ken MurrayCharles Turner
Anderson LawlerTom Stribbling
Sally BlaneSally
Hedda HopperMrs. Page
Richard TuckerMr. Page

