2006

Half Nelson

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 10th, 2006

Studio

Hunting Lane Films

Despite his dedication to the junior-high students who fill his classroom, idealistic teacher Dan Dunne leads a secret life of addiction that the majority of his students will never know. But things change when a troubled student Drey makes a startling discovery of his secret life, causing a tenuous bond between the two that could either end disastrously or provide a catalyst of hope.

Cast

Shareeka EppsDrey
Anthony MackieFrank
Jeff LimaRoodly
Monique Gabriela CurnenIsabel
Tina HolmesRachel
Nathan CorbettTerrance

View Full Cast >

Images