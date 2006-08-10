Half Nelson

Despite his dedication to the junior-high students who fill his classroom, idealistic teacher Dan Dunne leads a secret life of addiction that the majority of his students will never know. But things change when a troubled student Drey makes a startling discovery of his secret life, causing a tenuous bond between the two that could either end disastrously or provide a catalyst of hope.
|Shareeka Epps
|Drey
|Anthony Mackie
|Frank
|Jeff Lima
|Roodly
|Monique Gabriela Curnen
|Isabel
|Tina Holmes
|Rachel
|Nathan Corbett
|Terrance
View Full Cast >