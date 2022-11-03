1947

Half-Wits Holiday

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 8th, 1947

Studio

Columbia Pictures

A professor bets one of his colleagues that he can turn the stooges into gentlemen within 60 days. With the aid of his pretty daughter, the professor tries to teach the boys proper etiquette. After many frustrating attempts, he introduces the stooges into society at a fancy party. At first things go all right, but the party soon degenerates into a wild pie fight.

Cast

Curly HowardCurly
Vernon DentProf. Quackenbush
Emil SitkaSapington
Barbara SlaterLulu Quackenbush
Moe HowardMoe
Larry FineLarry

