Half-Wits Holiday

A professor bets one of his colleagues that he can turn the stooges into gentlemen within 60 days. With the aid of his pretty daughter, the professor tries to teach the boys proper etiquette. After many frustrating attempts, he introduces the stooges into society at a fancy party. At first things go all right, but the party soon degenerates into a wild pie fight.
|Curly Howard
|Curly
|Vernon Dent
|Prof. Quackenbush
|Emil Sitka
|Sapington
|Barbara Slater
|Lulu Quackenbush
|Moe Howard
|Moe
|Larry Fine
|Larry
