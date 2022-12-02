Not Available

HalfLight (the faking of the past)

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    The film is a compilation of short stories part fiction part fact based on the author’s life experiences and previous interactions in mental health institutions in the UK. The Boy character referred to in the voice over is on a journey through life. We glimpse into his experiences and relationships with his mother and father. The film is intended to resonate with our experiences of relationships, life and death. Footage has been shot on location in Liverpool and the nuclear bases in Scotland.

