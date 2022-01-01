Not Available

Armed with Metal’s most diverse band of the decade, Halford - Live In Anaheim is an intimate, in-your-face, solo performance featuring Halford, Fight and Judas Priest classics. Also featured are Bonus LIVE tracks from Halford’s Tokyo, Japan performances Feb 2003. Captured months prior to reuniting with Judas Priest (2003), The Metal God debuts new Halford guitarist Roy Z. and bassist Mike Davis along with original Halford members Metal Mike Chlasciak (guitars) and Bobby Jarzombek (drums) in rare performances from Anaheim, California (at The Grove of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA, USA, 8 June 2003) and Tokyo, Japan. Live in Anaheim features a documentary of Rob and company as they write and record in multiple California cities and studios during 2001 – ’02.