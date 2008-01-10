Ashfaque (Ajay Devgan) is a small town boy aspiring to be a film star in the Hindi film industry. He joins a street theatre group run by a reformed dacoit Sidhu (Pankaj Kapur) who uses street theatre as a medium to bring about an awakening in the masses. Ashfaque struggles to give a creative vent to the actor in him in order to realize his dreams.
|Vidya Balan
|Sneha Chauhan / Sneha A. Khan
|Pankaj Kapur
|Siddhu
|Sana Khan
|Sania
|Darshan Jariwala
|Ganpatrao Gaekwad
|Sanjay Mishra
|Sameer's manager
|Anupam Shyam
