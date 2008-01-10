2008

Halla Bol

  • Drama

Ashfaque (Ajay Devgan) is a small town boy aspiring to be a film star in the Hindi film industry. He joins a street theatre group run by a reformed dacoit Sidhu (Pankaj Kapur) who uses street theatre as a medium to bring about an awakening in the masses. Ashfaque struggles to give a creative vent to the actor in him in order to realize his dreams.

Cast

Vidya BalanSneha Chauhan / Sneha A. Khan
Pankaj KapurSiddhu
Sana KhanSania
Darshan JariwalaGanpatrao Gaekwad
Sanjay MishraSameer's manager
Anupam Shyam

