2002

Halloween: Resurrection

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 2002

Studio

Dimension Films

Serial Killer Michael Myers is not finished with Laurie Strode, and their rivalry finally comes to an end. But is this the last we see of Myers? Freddie Harris and Nora Winston are reality programmers at DangerTainment, and are planning to send a group of 6 thrill-seeking teenagers into the childhood home of Myers. Cameras are placed all over the house and no one can get out of the house... and then Michael arrives home!

Cast

Jamie Lee CurtisLaurie Strode
Brad LoreeMichael Myers
Busta RhymesFreddie Harris
Bianca KajlichSara Moyer
Katee SackhoffJen
Thomas Ian NicholasBill

Images