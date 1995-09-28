Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers

Six years ago, Michael Myers terrorized the town of Haddonfield, Illinois. He and his niece, Jamie Lloyd, have disappeared. Jamie was kidnapped by a bunch of evil druids who protect Michael Myers. And now, six years later, Jamie has escaped after giving birth to Michael's child. She runs to Haddonfield to get Dr. Loomis to help her again.
|Donald Pleasence
|Dr. Sam Loomis
|Paul Rudd
|Tommy Doyle
|Marianne Hagan
|Kara Strode
|Mitchell Ryan
|Dr. Terence Wynn
|Kim Darby
|Debra Strode
|Bradford English
|John Strode
