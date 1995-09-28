1995

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

September 28th, 1995

Studio

Dimension Films

Six years ago, Michael Myers terrorized the town of Haddonfield, Illinois. He and his niece, Jamie Lloyd, have disappeared. Jamie was kidnapped by a bunch of evil druids who protect Michael Myers. And now, six years later, Jamie has escaped after giving birth to Michael's child. She runs to Haddonfield to get Dr. Loomis to help her again.

Cast

Donald PleasenceDr. Sam Loomis
Paul RuddTommy Doyle
Marianne HaganKara Strode
Mitchell RyanDr. Terence Wynn
Kim DarbyDebra Strode
Bradford EnglishJohn Strode

