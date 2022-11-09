Not Available

Halloweentown

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Disney Channel

On her 13th birthday, Marnie learns she's a witch, discovers a secret portal, and is transported to Halloweentown — a magical place where ghosts and ghouls, witches and werewolves live apart from the human world. But she soon finds herself battling wicked warlocks, evil curses, and endless surprises.

Cast

Debbie ReynoldsAggie Cromwell
Judith HoagGwen Cromwell Piper
Kimberly J. BrownMarnie Piper
Joey ZimmermanDylan Piper Cromwell
Emily RoeskeSophie Piper Cromwell
Phillip Van DykeLuke

