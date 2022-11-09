On her 13th birthday, Marnie learns she's a witch, discovers a secret portal, and is transported to Halloweentown — a magical place where ghosts and ghouls, witches and werewolves live apart from the human world. But she soon finds herself battling wicked warlocks, evil curses, and endless surprises.
|Debbie Reynolds
|Aggie Cromwell
|Judith Hoag
|Gwen Cromwell Piper
|Kimberly J. Brown
|Marnie Piper
|Joey Zimmerman
|Dylan Piper Cromwell
|Emily Roeske
|Sophie Piper Cromwell
|Phillip Van Dyke
|Luke
View Full Cast >