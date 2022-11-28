Not Available

During a stay in the Death Valley desert in California, Karl Lemieux encounters a demolished house wall, standing alone in a void and whose windows are only open gaps, washed out by light. Fascinated by the incongruity and poetry of the object, he films it. This segment of film, later, he (...) will re-film it in a variety of positions and situations; off-center, oblique, fixed, in motion, and above all hot under the effect of heat. This work will yield the film Halo Getters. The act of burning the film, like under the magnifying glass, doubles the effect and the memory of the light and the intense heat of the desert, the place of origin of the image. An orange circle dotted with bubbles forms in the image, resembling a "sun" which adds to and destroys the image. This circle burning the film in Halo Getters, forms a blind spot which masks and destroys the image, making visible the fragility of the support.