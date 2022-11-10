Not Available

Hamilton 2: But Not if it Concerns Your Daughter

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pampas Produktion

Swedish intelligence officer Carl Hamilton's 7-year-old goddaughter Nathalie is kidnapped. When the kidnapping's underlying motive becomes known the Swedish authorities assume a passive role, forcing Hamilton to action. With the help of international contacts, Hamilton manages to get them on track. Hamilton, who along with some military colleagues, plan a daring rescue mission.

Cast

Steven WaddingtonMcCullen
Saba MubarakMouna Al Fathar
Frida HallgrenEwa Tanguy
Reuben SallmanderPierre Tanguy
John LightJason Fox
Mikael PersbrandtCarl Hamilton

