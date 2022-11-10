Hamilton 2: But Not if it Concerns Your Daughter

Swedish intelligence officer Carl Hamilton's 7-year-old goddaughter Nathalie is kidnapped. When the kidnapping's underlying motive becomes known the Swedish authorities assume a passive role, forcing Hamilton to action. With the help of international contacts, Hamilton manages to get them on track. Hamilton, who along with some military colleagues, plan a daring rescue mission.
|Steven Waddington
|McCullen
|Saba Mubarak
|Mouna Al Fathar
|Frida Hallgren
|Ewa Tanguy
|Reuben Sallmander
|Pierre Tanguy
|John Light
|Jason Fox
|Mikael Persbrandt
|Carl Hamilton
