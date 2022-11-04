Not Available

Shekhar is a Lothario. He's also the son of the Public Prosecutor. After his philandering has exhausted his parents' patience, he takes a fancy to Saradha and contrives to put her in a compromising position. She cannot escape from marrying him after her father accepts the Public Prosecutor's proposal of a union between their offspring. Shocked by his bride's contempt for his behaviour, Shekhar resolves to wait until his wife accepts him of her own volition. When she contracts pneumonia he gains the opportunity to win her love. However, an encounter with an old flame lands him in jail and Shekhar finds himself facing his father across a courtroom, charged with murder.