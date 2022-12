Not Available

Hanayagi Genshu, who spent a winter in Tochihara Women's Prison due to an injury to the Hanayagi style Iemoto, is allowed to be paroleed. In Asakusa, she reunited with her prison companion, Sayoko Nakano. Genshu, Sayoko, and Setsuko Kanno gather at a yakitori restaurant to reminisce about their prison days. This is the second drama of her prison record that was broadcast in 1984 and caused a sensation.